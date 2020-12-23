The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has revealed that junior secondary school students in the territory who sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) had a 76.8 per cent success rate.

The acting Director, Administration and Finance of the FCT Education Secretariat, Mallam Leramoh Abdul Razak disclosed this at the secretariat’s 2020 annual media luncheon.

BECE is the main examination to qualify students for admission into secondary and vocational schools in Nigeria.

Abdul Razak said the FCT Education Resource Centre, which released the results, indicated that out of the 59,938 candidates that sat for the examination, 46,075 passed at six credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

He added that 2,405 out of the 3,303 candidates in the five science schools in the territory have been offered provisional admission.

Abdul Razak also announced the successful take off of the Bachelor of Education Degree programme in affiliation with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in addition to the planned commencement of the Abuja University of Technology Abaji (AUTA) next year.

He announced further that approval has been granted and fund released by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for the implementation of school farm in FCT public basic schools.

Abdul Razak also revealed that the secretariat is constructing 72 additional classrooms across nine secondary schools, as well as the provision of 10,000 core subject textbooks and 10,000 non-core subject textbooks in addition to teacher’s guide for schools.

According to him, some of the on-going projects include the construction of internal road network at College of Education, Zuba, provision of ICT facilities for 16 senior secondary schools, and supply of science laboratories in 14 senior secondary schools, among others.