Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Many Students in Another Katsina Village

At least 80 students of an Islamiyya school in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State were on Saturday night abducted by gunmen, residents told Daily Trust.

The students from Mahuta, Dandume Local Government Area, were abducted on their way back from Maulud celebrations at a village called Unguwar Al-Kasim.

Police in the state have confirmed the incident but added that all the abducted students have now been rescued by security forces and local vigilantes.

The incident is coming a day after gunmen freed more than 300 schoolboys abducted last week from a government secondary school in Kankara.

The students were released in neighbouring Zamfara State after days of negotiations with abductors.

