A former House of Representatives candidate under the platform of Accord Party during the 2015 general election in Oyo State and the chief executive officer of Kunfayakun Green Treasure Limited, Dr Fatai Aborode has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in the Igangan area of Ibadan, the Oyo State.

Aborode who was reportedly shot dead near his farm situated along Apodun Village, in Igangan, Ibarapa North West local council development authority part of Oyo State on Friday was said to have visited his farm alongside his manager before the incident.

Aborode, a politician cum farmer, was allegedly shot dead by unknown gunmen suspected to be a Fulani herdsmen while leaving his farm premises at around 4 pm with his manager on a motorbike.

A source said, “suspected Fulani herdsmen just killed a former House of Representatives candidate of Accord Party during the 2015 general election in Igangan, Ibarapa North West Local Council Development Authority, Dr Fatai Aborode.

“He was attacked by the hoodlums on his farm, he was macheted severally and died while being rushed to a nearby hospital, he went to the farm with one person on a bike, and on their way coming from the farm they met the Fulani men, the other person escaped”, the source said.

Aborode’s manager was said to have escaped gunshots and fled away from the scene of the incident, while, the politician was said to have given-up the ghost between Tapa and Aiyete communities while being rushed to the hospital in Igboora.

The incident happened in less than 24 hours of an agric stakeholders meeting that was held in Ibadan, the state capital.

The meeting was purposely organised with the aim of finding a solution to the incessant attacks by herdsmen on farmers in that part of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Command said Dr Fatai Aborode was killed in Igangan, Ibarapa Local Council Development Authority zone of Oyo State.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police in a statement on Saturday stated that, “At about 1750 hrs of 11/12/2020, along Apodun road Igangan, one Alhaji Fatai Aborode ‘m’ of Igangan, was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen, the victim was rushed to Olugbon hospital Igboora where he was confirmed dead.