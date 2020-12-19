Sam Egburonu, Associate Editor

The Secretary-General of Eastern Consultative Assembly, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu Uko, has lamented Nigeria’s current socio-economic situation, describing it as a “harvest of errors,” even as he blamed the governors of the Southeast zone for the Indigenous People of Biafra’s recent creation of Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Uko told The Nation that Nigeria’s unfortunate situation is emphasised by the fact that “travelling by road anywhere in Nigeria has become a high risk venture. Going to the farm has become an impossible task. The economy has collapsed into a frightening deep recession that could last for a while, even as inflation and unemployment has eaten so deep into our land, leaving everyone on edge. Insurgents, armed robbers, kidnappers and killers of all shades seem the only people smiling to the banks, as exorbitant food prices force millions of citizens to go to bed hungry every night with tears in their eyes.”

Uko blamed members of the elite that have access to the president for the fate of the country. As he puts it: “Guilty of a great crime are those who have access to President Muhammadu Buhari but refuse to tell him to his face that his government has failed. Most wicked of our compatriots are those who flatter him, telling him he is doing wonderfully well.

“Nigeria needs help. Nigeria is in trouble. We have never had it so bad. The situation calls for fasting and prayer.”

On IPOB’s recently established Eastern Security Network, Uko, who is also the Founder of Igbo Youths Movement (IYM) said; “Truth is, this development is closely tied to the erroneous decision by the government not to engage the agitators for years now. As new twists and developments emerge, we should know that these are pointers that more developments are on the way. The unintelligent refusal to engage the agitators will yet throw up more issues.

“Had the spineless Southeast governors placed the security and welfare of the masses of Eastern Nigeria above their individual vice presidential desires, perhaps they would have known that their reneging on their earlier promises to establish a regional security outfit, would eventually lead us to this. As nature abhors a vacuum, as the existential threat of the heartless militant herdsmen is real. We should put the blame squarely at the feet of the Southeast governors, who promised twice, to establish a security outfit that would protect Igboland, but failed.”