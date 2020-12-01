Oghenejabor Ikimi

By Perez Brisibe

A WARRI-based human rights lawyer, Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi has condemned moves by the Federal Government to import refined petroleum products from the Niger Republic, noting that such plan by the government has shown that Nigeria has stopped developing.

Describing the move by the Nigeria government as a sad commentary, and a byproduct of the country’s leadership, Ikimi emphasised that this is a pointer to the fact that “we have lazy leaders who are not productive and do not plan for the future.”

Speaking to Vanguard on Tuesday, he said: “We must do something to encourage the setting up of modular refineries to refine our crude for domestic consumption because the import of products from Niger will also have a direct impact on our scarce foreign reserve.

“Our leaders are selfish, greedy, lack foresight and do not know the primary responsibility of government which is to provide welfare and security of the people.

“However, this is the product of what corruption has led us to and it’s a shame on our leaders and hence I’m calling on the youths of like minds to take the bull by the horn, and take over governance from these weaklings who do not know what government is all about.”

Lamenting the poor spate of development in the country, he said: “Nigeria is no longer a developing nation because we have since stopped developing and it’s a shame on our leaders.

“Our leaders keep telling us lies because they have a penchant for telling Nigerians lies and have refused to do the right thing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria