Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria Femi Gbajabiamila PHOTO:Twitter

A Bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Health Infrastructure Development Bank (NHIDB) on Tuesday scaled second reading at the House of Representatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill when passed would enhance the healthcare system in Nigeria.

The bill is being co-sponsored by Rep. Mansur Soro and Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House.

The lawmakers, however, allowed the bill to scale second reading through a unanimous voice vote at Tuesday’s plenary.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had on Dec. 2 visited the leadership of the House, calling for the enactment of a law to establish the NHIDB.

According to NMA, the law would further strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system for effective service delivery.

Speaking on the development, Gbajabiamila, said that he was fascinated with the idea of a “Health Bank”.

He said that the House would expedite action on its passage.

“We cannot talk of nation’s building without good healthcare system, we will keep pushing for any bill that will make our healthcare system functional, and we will work with NMA to achieve that,” he said.