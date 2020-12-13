By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Prof. Habu Galadima, has expressed concern about Nigeria’s population dynamics, saying the high dependency of the population was causing crisis.

Speaking at the graduation of 77 delegates of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 42 yesterday, Galadima said only 27.9 per cent of the population was productive and supporting the others.

He said: ”Nigeria’s population is growing at 3.2 per cent every year which translates to an additional 6.7 million persons annually, making it one of the highest in the world. As at 2019, 86.7 per cent of Nigerians depend on others to survive, meaning that only 27.9 million people out of about 210 million are productive.”

Galadima said further that the demographic crisis, characterized by a high rate of out-of-school children, youth bulge in the population pyramid, high dependency ratio; as well as high unemployment, was contributing to conflicts over resources, insecurity, violence and youth restiveness.

To address the crisis, the SEC 42, who spent their study period studying the subject, asked the President to approve the revised National Population Policy 2019 and ensure effective implementation of the policy.

The overarching call and policy recommendation of SEC 42 was summed up by the DG NIPSS when he said: ” We urge the NPC to engage the Governors’ Forum on effective implementation of the National Population Policy 2019 not later than third quarter 2021. They, along with the Federal Ministry of Health, should collaborate with the NOA to create awareness and targeted advocacy for the social and behavioural change on population issues continuously from the 2021 to 2024″.

Galadima called for the implementation of family planning methods to check the country’s population growth.

”Family planning is important for the management of Nigeria’s population and it plays a vital role in the reduction of maternal mortality and morbidity. It remains one of the most cost-effective ways to prevent maternal, infant and child mortality,” he said.

In his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Plateau State governor, Mr Simon Lalong, assured the SEC 42 that his administration would implement the 12-point recommendations on Population Growth and Human Capital Development in Nigeria.