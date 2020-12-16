Gusau — Zamfara state has shut down 10 schools in locations close to its border with Katsina and Kaduna in the wake of the kidnap of students from GSSS Kankara, Katsina.

Zamfara education commissioner Ibrahim Gusau said the closure was to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state and ensure student safety.

Other schools outside of the affected locations continue academic activities, he said.

“The affected schools are at a location sharing boundaries with Katsina and Kaduna states and given the current situation in the neighbouring Katsina state we felt compelled to close these schools even though the term is ending in one week’s time,” he said.

The affected schools are :

G.S.S. Tsafe (Raka boarding)

G.S.S Birnin Magaji (Boarding)

G.D.S.S. Nasarawa Mailayi(Day)

G.D.S.S. Gusami (Day)

G.A.S.S. Zurmi(Boarding)

G.D.S.S. Gurbin Bore (Day)

G.G.S.S. Moriki (Boarding)

Science Secondary School Shinkafi (Boarding)

Science Secondary School Dansadau (Boarding)

Science Secondary School Bukkuyum (Boarding)

Both Kaduna and Katsina have equally shut boarding schools in the wake of the incident.