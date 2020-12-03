Following the recent brutal slaughtering of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, North-East Nigeria, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, says it may take Nigeria another 20 years to be able to combat insurgency in the country.

Buratai who disclosed this on his verified Facebook page said things can only improve if both the military and civilians come together to tackle terrorism.

He wrote, “There is a general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is a likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years. It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders both civil and military authorities.

“Also by both local in international actors, Citizens’ responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility.”

Nigeria has been battling insurgency for over a decade, with over 36,000 persons killed and millions displaced from their abode.

According to Human Rights Watch, Boko Haram and its splinter faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), since the beginning of the year, attacked both civilians, humanitarian, and military targets officers, killing at least 363 civilians between January and September.

Saturday’s attack on rice farmers in Zabarmari area of Borno sent shock waves around the country. The insurgents were said to have tied up many of the victims before slitting their throats. The United Nations, in reaction, described it as the most violent attack on a civil population.

The continuous insurgency against civilians in the northeast have led to calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his army chiefs and put in place a more effective security structure to save lives, however, the Presidency has continually declined the calls.

