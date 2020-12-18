News From Africa

Nigeria: Mr Eazi Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has paid his dues in the music industry.

The artiste cum humanitarian who has continued to churn out hits has been greeted with a good news by Chat Data who posted that the artiste has surpassed 1Billion streams on Spotify across all platforms.

“@chatdata @mreaszi has now surpassed 1Billion streams on Spotify across all credits”.

Reacting, Mr Eazi who has been thankful for the achievement said on twitter, “Thank You God For Keeping Things Running Smoothly!!!! Quick reminder, Mans still an Independent African Artist!”

