By Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

Nigerian-born Bahraini athlete Abbas Abubakar Abbas has revealed why he opted to race for his adopted country rather than country of his birth.

The sprinter was just 16 years old when he was scouted to change nationality to the Middle East nation and he is one of four Nigerians recruited on unique security force salary schemes with the target to win the 4x400m mixed relay gold for Bahrain at next year’s postponed Olympics.

“In Nigeria we have many talents but we don’t know how to handle them,” he told BBC Sport Africa. Of all the athletes I used to run with, I only know one in Nigeria who is still in the sport [Orukpe Erayokan]. The difference in Bahrain is the support.”

Erayokan was in demand in 2012 when he had just beaten Abbas at Nigeria’s National Sports Festival.

“The official for Bahrain came to my coach, but I didn’t have a phone at the time, so I didn’t know anything about it until a year later,” explained Nigeria’s former national 400m champion.

“Sometimes I cry, because I know – I wish – I would have followed. In Nigeria, I often struggled to pay for the restroom after training.”

Unlike Erayokan the young Abbas and his family talked to the officials from Bahrain after competing at the festival which is Nigeria’s premier athletics meet.

Abbas’s father was persuaded that a prodigious talent like his son’s would be wasted in West Africa as he was given a brand new pair of running spikes and told about the kind of life awaiting for him in Bahrain.

The 24-year-old, who won bronze at last year’s World Athletics Championships in the mixed relay event, has no regrets about his swap.

“My father asked, ‘what about his career after sport?’ They [the representatives] said ‘Don’t worry, he will never regret it. When you finish running you can say, ‘I’m ready to go to the army’,” Abbas further told BBC Sport Africa.