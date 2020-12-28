The Onitsha Archdiocesan Health Coordinator, Reverend Father Basil Ekwunife and Chairman, Onitsha Archdiocesan Hospital Board, Reverend Father Patrick Omuta, have described former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as someone, who has what it takes to lift Nigeria out of decadence.

Speaking at the end of year party organised by the Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital and Maternity in Onitsha, they insisted that Obi, who was Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 general elections, possessed the knowledge, character, passion, drive and integrity to move the nation forward.

They commended Obi for attending the event, while applauding him for his philanthropic gestures across the country, most of which, they said, do not often receive media attention.

“We are always proud to have Peter Obi in our midst, because we know how great a leader and accomplished achiever he is. He had his first cry and first smile, as a new born baby in this hospital.

“And over the years, he has continued to spread that same smile through responsible governance, philanthropy and deep insights into issues of national importance,” they said.

Omuta particularly lauded Obi for his simplicity, humility and humane approach to issues.

Obi, who donated N1m to the Hospital, stated that he would not be tired of investing in and supporting the health sector, which, he said, was always making sacrifices to ensure that society was rid of sicknesses and diseases.

He lauded the Church for always maintaining the standards of hospitals, schools and other establishments under their care, saying such was the kind of beneficial partnership between the church and the government that should be encouraged for development of society.

Manager, Holy Rosary Specialist Hospital and Maternity, Reverend Father Francis Ojukwu, thanked Obi for his philanthropy, saying he (Obi) did not discriminate in showing love to people around and prayed God to bless and take him to greater heights.

First Female professor of Mass Communications in Nigeria and former Anambra State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna, accompanied Obi to the event.