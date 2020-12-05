The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 324 new infections of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC, on its verified website on Friday, stated that the new infection were reported from 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that Friday’s infections bring the total number of cases in the country to 68,627 with 1,179 death and 64,467 discharged patients.

Nigeria has so far tested 791,539 persons since the first confirmed case of the pandemic in the country was announced on Feb. 27.

According to it, 176 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that Lagos state reported 115 new infections bringing the total number of its infections to 23,660.

FCT-110; Kaduna-57; Taraba-9; Akwa Ibom-8; Plateau-6; Bauchi-4; Ekiti-4; Kano-4; Katsina-4 and Rivers-3.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)