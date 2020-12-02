The Nigeria police force has been accused of sharing photo shopped pictures of arrested crime suspects. The pictures of the arrested suspects shared via the official twitter handle of the police force, showed beyond reasonable doubt that they have been manipulated.

One of such photo shopped pictures is of four persons who were said to be former inmates who escaped from the Edo prisons: Peter Osas, Onaruje Benjamin, Adebayo Opeyemi and Hudu Musa. The second photo shopped one, is of two persons — Duleji Abubakar and Talatu Ibrahim — who allegedly had six AK-47 rifles in their possession.

In the first photo shopped picture of the four inmates, the four men appear to be posing alongside what might be mistaken to be their ghosts, as seen below. Behind them are visibly white images, nearly the same height and shape as three of the men.

#PhotoNews: Re-arrested inmates who escaped from lawful custody at Oko Correctional Centre, Benin City, Edo State during the ENDSARS protests. L-R: Peter Felix Osas, Onaruje Benjamin – convicted and was on death-row at the time of escape, pic.twitter.com/IRnUrTTd6d — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) December 1, 2020

The second picture shows a man and woman standing behind a table upon which were placed guns, cartridges and bullets. On a closer look, the items on the table appear to be almost suspended in the air in defiance of the law of gravity.

But according to TheCable, when the pictures were crosschecked with the use of InVID software technology, it showed the images have been manipulated as both showed various inconsistencies with the original shots.

Further checks also revealed that the reflection of the female suspect does not appear in the window behind her, while a white background appears from nowhere beside the arm of her male counterpart.

#PhotoNews: L-R: Duleji Alhaji Abubakar a.k.a Ori jeje and Talatu Ibrahim from whom six (6) AK49 rifles were recovered. pic.twitter.com/hA9PnH0Fo8 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) December 1, 2020

Both spokespersons of the police headquarters and the federal capital territory (FCT) police command are yet to address hours after twitter users exposed them. Nigerians have continued to express their disappointment at the photo shopped while tackling the security agency and accusing them of disinformation and misleading Nigerians.