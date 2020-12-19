Bitcoin trading is on the increase globally and Nigerians seem to be taking it to a whole new level, this is as it ranked second-highest Bitcoin trading country in the world.

Bitcoin which has become popular globally is an electronic payment system, it’s a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software.

The idea was to produce a currency independent of any central authority, transferable electronically, more or less instantly, with very low transaction fees.

According to Forex, the value of bitcoins traded in Nigeria over the last five years is more than any country in the world except the United States.

According to the latest data on trading, the number of bitcoins that Nigeria traded in the five-year period was 60,215. The country was surpassed only by the US where 535,660 bitcoins were traded between 2015-2020, the value of that volume of digital currency stood at $3.8 billion.

Bitcoin trading in Nigeria has increased by 102 per cent so far in 2020, while the year is not over and despite the COVID-19 pandemic Nigeria has seen more bitcoin trading in 2020 than ever before, with 20,504.50 bitcoins traded as of November 14, the value of the bitcoin market in Nigeria thus far this year is $213.7 million.

The growth in cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria is taking place despite the lack of recognition of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate medium of exchange by the central bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN has warned banks against using, holding or transacting in virtual currencies because they are largely untraceable and anonymous, making them susceptible to abuse by criminals.

Nevertheless, more Nigerians are now using cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, to make transactions, invest and transfer funds.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin can be bought or sold on exchange platforms using conventional money, trading fees often apply for transactions.

In countries where digital currencies are legal, they can be kept in a digital wallet and used to pay for actual goods and services from any person willing to accept them as payment.

