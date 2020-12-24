Image: iStock/FG Trade

Nigeria has emerged one of the highest users on popular gay dating platform Grindr.

Grindr, the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, recently released “Grindr Unwrapped”, an informal stats report that sheds some light on some of the sex & dating trends among the nearly 13 million gay, bi, trans & queer folks who use the app.

Among the data points released are the countries with the most “top”, “bottom”, and “vers” users, as well as the most-used emoji in profiles (spoilers: it’s the eggplant, of course) and the cities with the most active users.

Grindr Unwrapped

A top is usually a person who penetrates, a bottom is usually one who receives penetration, and someone who is versatile engages in either or both roles.

Nigeria, where homosexuality is a crime, ranks third on the list of countries with the highest proportions of users that identify as “tops”, behind only Morocco and India and ahead of Chile and Israel.

Vietnam has the highest percentage of users who identify as “bottom” on Grindr, followed by Sweden, Thailand, Peru and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Venezuela, Guatemala, Argentina, and Mexico (all in Central and South America) have the highest percentage of vers users, followed by Australia.

The USA has the most Grindr users of any country, followed by Brazil, Mexico, India, and the U.K.

Grindr did add an important clarification: “This data only represents a subsection of our users (not all Grindr users include this information on their profiles), and Grindr itself only represents a subsection of the global queer community.

“So it’s important to note that this is not meant as a comprehensive or scientific report on global queer sex and dating behaviours.

“Instead, it’s meant as a fun and informal way to help our users get to know each other better, serve as an ice-breaker for conversations in the app, and provide some insights into Grindr activity trends from the year.”