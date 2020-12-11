A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

Nigeria has reported the highest cases of coronavirus in almost six months, amid fears of a new wave of infection in the country.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that 675 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

The figure, which is 201 cases more than the tally reported in the previous day, is the highest since the nation reported 684 single-day infections on June 26.

According to the NCDC – the Federal Government agency saddled with the responsibility of preventing and controlling disease outbreak, Thursday’s infections were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, the highest number of infections was recorded in the nation’s capital with 183 new cases, followed by Lagos and Kaduna States which have 128 and 85 more infections respectively.

Others are Kwara – 57, Katsina – 50, Plateau – 42, Rivers – 39, Kano – 33, Ondo – 21, Ogun – 17, Bauchi – 10, Sokoto – five, Edo – two, Ekiti – one, Bayelsa – one, and Delta – one.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since Nigeria reported its first infection in February to 71,344.

Similarly, those who have lost the battle to COVID-19 in Nigeria increased by six, including the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port-Harcourt, Major-General, John Olu Irefin.

While the death toll from the disease rose to 1,190, the number of discharged cases increased to 65,474 following the recovery of 232 more people.

As of 9am on December 10, Nigeria has a total of 4,680 active COVID-19 cases and has tested 829,743 samples.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below: