Nigeria Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In Almost Six Months, Six New Deaths

A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

Nigeria has reported the highest cases of coronavirus in almost six months, amid fears of a new wave of infection in the country.

In a late-night tweet on Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that 675 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

The figure, which is 201 cases more than the tally reported in the previous day, is the highest since the nation reported 684 single-day infections on June 26.

According to the NCDC – the Federal Government agency saddled with the responsibility of preventing and controlling disease outbreak, Thursday’s infections were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

READ ALSO: Army General Dies Of COVID-19

Of the new cases, the highest number of infections was recorded in the nation’s capital with 183 new cases, followed by Lagos and Kaduna States which have 128 and 85 more infections respectively.

Others are Kwara – 57, Katsina – 50, Plateau – 42, Rivers – 39, Kano – 33, Ondo – 21, Ogun – 17, Bauchi – 10, Sokoto – five, Edo – two, Ekiti – one, Bayelsa – one, and Delta – one.

675 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

FCT-183

Lagos-128

Kaduna-85

Kwara-57

Katsina-50

Plateau-42

Rivers-39

Kano-33

Ondo-21

Ogun-17

Bauchi-10

Sokoto-5

Edo-2

Ekiti-1

Bayelsa-1

Delta-1

71,344 confirmed

65,474 discharged

1,190 deaths pic.twitter.com/m2bm7xX1dF

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 10, 2020

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since Nigeria reported its first infection in February to 71,344.

Similarly, those who have lost the battle to COVID-19 in Nigeria increased by six, including the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port-Harcourt, Major-General, John Olu Irefin.

While the death toll from the disease rose to 1,190, the number of discharged cases increased to 65,474 following the recovery of 232 more people.

As of 9am on December 10, Nigeria has a total of 4,680 active COVID-19 cases and has tested 829,743 samples.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 24,366 902 23,235 229
FCT 7,899 1,523 6,292 84
Plateau 3,979 89 3,856 34
Oyo 3,747 339 3,363 45
Kaduna 3,586 369 3,170 47
Rivers 3,114 168 2,886 60
Edo 2,726 32 2,581 113
Ogun 2,292 152 2,107 33
Kano 1,874 101 1,717 56
Delta 1,828 42 1,737 49
Ondo 1,749 84 1,624 41
Enugu 1,355 21 1,313 21
Kwara 1,203 97 1,076 30
Katsina 1,119 89 1,006 24
Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30
Gombe 1,047 90 932 25
Osun 962 15 926 21
Abia 926 9 908 9
Bauchi 802 24 764 14
Borno 758 17 705 36
Imo 681 24 645 12
Nasarawa 539 201 325 13
Benue 501 30 460 11
Bayelsa 466 57 388 21
Ekiti 389 28 355 6
Akwa Ibom 362 29 324 9
Jigawa 340 21 308 11
Niger 298 4 282 12
Anambra 290 6 265 19
Adamawa 287 30 238 19
Taraba 195 27 161 7
Sokoto 189 21 151 17
Kebbi 138 15 115 8
Yobe 108 14 86 8
Cross River 90 3 78 9
Zamfara 79 1 73 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


