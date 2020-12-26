By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that for the first time in history, Nigeria witnessed the least power system collapse in 2020.

The Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Engineer Saleh Mamman, speaking during a familiarization visit to the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo, stated that the major problem facing “the Nigerian power sector is that the SCADA/EMS is not fully operational”.

The minister, while addressing newsmen said: “I am on a familiarization tour. I am here to inspect the National Control Centre of Transmission Company of Nigeria and listen to challenges confronting it so that I can take action on them.

“I have seen almost everything and the major problem that they have here is the SCADA/EMS that is not fully active because most of our 330,132 substations are not well connected. By the time they are connected, we will have a deep understanding of what is happening in our generation stations.

“For the first time in the history of Nigeria, we have generated twice the highest energy in this country in 2020. 5,520.40MW at 21.15Hrs at 50.11Hz was recorded. We recorded the least power system collapse by sustaining the grid operations, thereby recording zero system collapse in 2020. We assure Nigerians that we will provide a robust, sustainable and reliable power supply.”

Earlier, the General Manager of the NCC, Engineer Abdullahi Balarabe, in his address, said “the sector is facing challenges in generation, transmission, distribution and lack of reliable system communication facilities”.