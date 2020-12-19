Breaking News

Nigeria Reports 11 More Deaths, 806 New COVID-19 Cases

A health worker is seen wearing a PPE while on duty.

Nigeria has reported 11 more deaths from complications related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the last 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on Friday in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In a late-night tweet, it noted that the new deaths recorded have raised the toll from the disease in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to 1,212.

806 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-287

FCT-255

Kaduna-36

Akwa Ibom-29

Katsina-25

Rivers-25

Kwara-21

Bauchi-19

Kano-15

Ondo-14

Plateau-13

Yobe-12

Nasarawa-11

Ebonyi-9

Gombe-8

Abia-7

Delta-4

Imo-4

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Borno-2

Cross River-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

Jigawa-1

Ogun-1 pic.twitter.com/HagrW53GBY

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 18, 2020

Similarly, the health agency said 806 new cases were confirmed from 25 states and the nation’s capital.

Of the new infections, Lagos reported the highest figure – 287, followed by the FCT – 255, Kaduna – 36, Akwa Ibom – 29, Katsina – 25, and Rivers – 25.

Others are Kwara – 21, Bauchi – 19, Kano – 15, Ondo – 14, Plateau – 13, Yobe – 12, Nasarawa – 11, Ebonyi – nine, Gombe – eight, Abia – seven, Delta – four, Imo – four, Osun – three, Anambra – two, Borno – two, Cross River – one, Edo – one, Ekiti – one, Jigawa – one, and Ogun – one.

As of 11:50pm on Friday, Nigeria has a total of 77,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 67,484 discharged, following the recovery of additional 374 people.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 26,182 2,050 23,898 234
FCT 9,308 2,734 6,486 88
Kaduna 4,272 588 3,636 48
Plateau 4,192 241 3,917 34
Oyo 3,785 366 3,373 46
Rivers 3,259 231 2,968 60
Edo 2,756 50 2,593 113
Ogun 2,361 177 2,151 33
Kano 2,003 191 1,756 56
Delta 1,833 47 1,737 49
Ondo 1,783 52 1,690 41
Katsina 1,384 263 1,097 24
Enugu 1,363 23 1,319 21
Kwara 1,296 171 1,094 31
Gombe 1,164 183 950 31
Ebonyi 1,091 24 1,037 30
Abia 980 25 945 10
Osun 974 19 934 21
Bauchi 897 110 773 14
Borno 774 33 705 36
Imo 734 61 661 12
Nasarawa 600 262 325 13
Benue 515 44 460 11
Bayelsa 492 50 421 21
Ekiti 402 28 368 6
Akwa Ibom 395 50 336 9
Jigawa 386 57 318 11
Niger 338 37 289 12
Adamawa 329 71 238 20
Anambra 297 4 274 19
Sokoto 210 22 171 17
Taraba 203 19 177 7
Kebbi 143 5 130 8
Yobe 135 27 100 8
Cross River 93 1 81 11
Zamfara 79 1 73 5
Kogi 5 0 3 2


