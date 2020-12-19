A health worker is seen wearing a PPE while on duty.

Nigeria has reported 11 more deaths from complications related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the last 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on Friday in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In a late-night tweet, it noted that the new deaths recorded have raised the toll from the disease in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to 1,212.

Similarly, the health agency said 806 new cases were confirmed from 25 states and the nation’s capital.

Of the new infections, Lagos reported the highest figure – 287, followed by the FCT – 255, Kaduna – 36, Akwa Ibom – 29, Katsina – 25, and Rivers – 25.

Others are Kwara – 21, Bauchi – 19, Kano – 15, Ondo – 14, Plateau – 13, Yobe – 12, Nasarawa – 11, Ebonyi – nine, Gombe – eight, Abia – seven, Delta – four, Imo – four, Osun – three, Anambra – two, Borno – two, Cross River – one, Edo – one, Ekiti – one, Jigawa – one, and Ogun – one.

As of 11:50pm on Friday, Nigeria has a total of 77,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 67,484 discharged, following the recovery of additional 374 people.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below: