A man reacts as a medical worker takes a swab from his nose during a community COVID-19 testing campaign in Abuja on April 15, 2020. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 930 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The figure is the highest ever recorded in a day since record-keeping started in March.

With the economy fully re-opened and normal activities restarted, Nigeria has witnessed a rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Although a vaccine has been developed and administered in countries like the US, UK and China, Nigeria is yet to receive any of the supplies.

The health minister, Osagie Ehanire, said Covid vaccines should be available in the country by the end of January.

Wednesday’s record number puts the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 75,062. Of those 66,775 cases have been discharged and 1,200 people have died.

The 930 new cases were reported from 22 states, including Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).