The Supreme Court on Monday conferred the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on 72 legal practitioners.

The conferment which formed part of activities marking the commencement of the 2020/21 new legal year, was performed by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vuvour, accompanied by 16 other Justices of the Supreme Court.

Rhodes-Vivour, who noted that the new SANs emerged successful from a total of 172 earlier shortlisted urged them to be more committed to their work and the legal profession, an attitude he said earned them the rank in the first place.

The event which held at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court started at 10am and was in strict compliance with the Covid-19 protocols, as a lot of dignitaries including spouses of awardees were barred from the main courtroom.

Among the new SANs are the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasonye and Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpo.

