The Technical Director of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Martins Melandi has debunked reports about multiple screenings taking place at the U18 girls and U19 boys in Kaduna State.

Melandi explained that some players were separated from the new players because they are still eligible to play in the age grade teams.

The former referee said, “the true situation of things is that there are no multiple screening taking place in Kaduna; the Federation is only involved with the U18 girls and U19 boys screening.

“There are few players of the previous U18 girls and U19 boys who played at these age category and their passport shows that they are still eligible to play by FIVB standard.

“We separated them from the new players so that they do not overshadowed them and we went ahead to screening out over age from the new players. The eligible new players were now group into teams to play each other while the selection was taking place.

He added, “The former players but eligible players were group into teams to play each other so that the coaches will see their current form. By all standards, these are not multiple screening as alleged.

Melandi advised players in camp to stay focused and not depend on favouritism to make the final selection.