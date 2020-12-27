Femi Orebe

“A new, slimmed-down state — ideally one with fewer, bankrupt regional assemblies — must concentrate on the basics: security, health, education, power and roads. With those public goods in place, Nigeria’s young people are more than capable of turning the country round. At the present trajectory, the population will double to 400m by 2050. If nothing is done, long before then, Nigeria will become a problem far too big for the world to ignore” – The Financial Times.

THERE are times I fear for myself, and it did not start today. Since I began writing for this newspaper, there have been times I believed that the topics I wrote about were inspired.

This is one such occasion.

Last Sunday, three whole days before I knew that The Financial Times did an editorial on Nigeria, the above title so powerfully flashed through my mind that I couldn’t just wish it away. I, therefore, went to my Face book wall and wrote as follows: “To All You Acadas & The Intelligensia : When is a failed state?.”

So seriously was this question taken outside there that Mike Omolewa, a highly regarded, retired University Professor and, former President of UNESCO, ( United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) counted amongst the 46 who have since reacted.

In answer to the poser, he wrote “When the State fails to make the minimum requirements of providing equity and quality of welfare for those who installed the governance of the people. Please quote me”. Yo Niyi Adeniyi, however, a “state can be said to have really failed when the card carrying members of the ruling party start complaining. However, he said further, “this is usually several years after the State had really failed, because the government supporters like you sir, ( me that is), always come to the reality late”.

I knew it was time for the subject to grace these pages when I, fortuitously, ran into the information that the Financial Times had just done a comment on: ‘Fear of Nigeria Becoming a Failed State’.

I immediately Googled the piece,

which am publishing in full because, unlike many articles in foreign publications, even though this contains some home truths about the objective Nigerian condition, it is obvious that the intention is not to ridicule Nigeria or its rulers in front of the world.

While the piece contains some finger pointing, it is to things Nigerian leaders know only too well, but would rather choose to live in denial, preferring like the ostrich, to bury their heads in the sand.

For instance, should the government of a thoroughly disjointed country like Nigeria, with an unworking, or unworkable structure, need be told that it cannot be doing the same things, the same way, and be expecting different results? Should the government need any persuading that restructuring is now a sine qua non, if things would ever change, or should our ruinously inefficient political class be seen running Africa’s biggest economy which they have again ran aground into recession, a second time within 5 years, with the coniving National Assembly legislators ranking as about the highest paid parliamentarians on the face of the earth, even as Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world?

Not minding these our unforced errors, FT still merely counselled our rulers on the road to go, if Nigeria is to ever take its rightful place in the comity of nations. It is hoped that rather than see The Financial Times as a foreign enemy traducing the ‘giant of Africa”, they should better appreciate a good counsel when they see one.

The Financial Times Opinion reads as follows:

“More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys were reunited with their families last weekend, days after they had been abducted by kidnappers from their dormitory in the country’s north-west. The kidnapping revived memories of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls abducted in Borno state in 2014. Just as then, Boko Haram, the militant Islamist group, claimed responsibility. The government insists no ransom was paid. Scepticism is warranted. In a country going backwards economically, carjacking, kidnapping and banditry are among Nigeria’s rare growth industries. Just as the boys were going home, Nigerian pirates abducted six Ukrainian sailors off the coast. The definition of a failed state is one where the government is no longer in control. By this yardstick, Africa’s most populous country is teetering on the brink. President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 pronounced Boko Haram “technically defeated”. That has proved fanciful. Boko Haram has remained an ever-present threat. If the latest kidnapping turns out to be its work, it would mark the spread of the terrorist group from its north-eastern base. Even if the mass abduction was carried out by “ordinary” bandits — as now looks possible — it underlines the fact of chronic criminality and violence. Deadly clashes between herders and settled farmers have spread to most parts of Nigeria. In the oil-rich, but impoverished, Delta region, extortion through the sabotage of pipelines is legendary. Extortion is a potent symbol for a state whose modus operandi is the extraction of oil revenue from central coffers to pay for a bloated, ruinously inefficient, political elite. Security is not the only area where the state is failing. Nigeria has more poor people, defined as those living on less than $1.90 a day, than any other country, including India. In non-Covid-19 years, one of every five children in the world out of school lives in Nigeria, many of them girls. The population, already above 200m, is growing at a breakneck 3.2 per cent a year. The economy has stalled since 2015 and real living standards are declining. This year, the economy will shrink 4 per cent after Covid-19 dealt a further blow to oil prices. In any case, as the world turns greener, the elite’s scramble for oil revenue will become a game of diminishing returns. The country desperately needs to put its finances, propped up by foreign borrowing, on a sounder footing. In its three remaining years, the government of Mr Buhari must seek to draw a line in the sand. It must redouble efforts to get a grip on security. It also needs to restore trust in key institutions, among them the judiciary, the security services and the electoral commission, which will preside over the 2023 elections. More than that, Nigeria needs a generational shift. The broad coalition that found political expression this year in the EndSARS movement against police brutality provides a shard of optimism. At least Nigeria has a relatively stable democracy. Now Nigeria’s youth — creative, entrepreneurial and less tainted by the politics of extraction — should use that system to reset the country’s narrative. A new, slimmed-down state — ideally one with fewer, bankrupt regional assemblies — must concentrate on the basics: security, health, education, power and roads. With those public goods in place, Nigeria’s young people are more than capable of turning the country round. At the present trajectory, the population will double to 400m by 2050. If nothing is done, long before then, Nigeria will become a problem far too big for the world to ignore”.