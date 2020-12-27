Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has tested positive for COVID19.

Tallen tested positive after a routine test conducted on her and members of the family.

“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative,” Tallen said in a statement she personally signed.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic,” she added.

The latest figure from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that Nigeria has hit 83,576 with 829 new infections reported in 15 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos tops the list with 296 cases, followed by the FCT with 291, and Kaduna with 79.

On Boxing Day, Nigeria recorded 829 new coronavirus cases as the country continues to experience the second wave of the virus.

