Barometer

After the gruesome murder of over 60 rice farmers near Zabarmari in Jere local government area of Borno State, many people expected the Nigerian Army to go on a roaring rampage against Boko Haram, all the while apologising to Nigerians for its inability to protect the victims and promising to secure the life of every man, woman and animal in the nearest future. The army has, however, preferred to pass the buck to any other party except itself. In fact, when Major-General John Enenche, Coordinator of Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), appeared on a televised programme last Monday, he seemed to colour his reaction with a danse macabre palette, blaming the villagers and claiming that the army was also a victim in the affair because villagers refused to give them information.

He said, “It’s a concern to us. You need a guide, you need information. Will they tell us? That is a question that we have to ask. Yes, sometimes. And most times, no. Those are the things that have been one of the banes of the final success in the whole of this operation… Our patrols will pass through a route, in a village. By the time you are going, some people are looking at you. When you are coming back, the next thing is that you meet an IED planted on the road. And people saw them, they won’t tell you. So, that’s the area I think we are all working together as stakeholders. And it is not possible to force information out of people. It’s not possible, just like they say you force a horse to the river, but not to drink water. So, all we are trying to do is to build up their confidence in the system and encourage them that look, this is not good for you. Now they do not expect that this will happen, even those ones that they deceived, that they are preaching to them.”

It did not appear to bother the Nigerian Army that just the day before, Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, perhaps fed up with the military’s perceived laxity to insecurity in the state, had called on the President to hire foreign mercenaries to tackle Boko Haram. It is that inability that the military underlined with its comments, which implied that the villagers do not trust them. There is, perhaps, more to the tension, for distrust does not appear out of thin air, and the military should not be eager to admit the existence of this distrust.

Seemingly reconciling itself with the absurdity of blaming the villagers, the Nigerian Army decided to additionally blame the effectiveness of Boko Haram on foreign sponsors, alleging that “there is an international conspiracy to cut Nigeria to size, and compromised national renegades making attempts to destabilise and dismember Nigeria if possible in subservience to the international paymasters, who are the owners of Boko Haram.”

The strength of that comment as a defence for the army’s failures sums up the weakness of the army as a whole in dealing with the insurgency. If the army is destitute of ideas, as the DHQ seems to admit, then there will continually be all hell to pay as witnessed in the Borno carnage. Neither international paymasters nor local uncooperativeness can excuse the killing of innocent rice farmers. How many excuses does the army have in its repertoire? Excuses, excuses and more excuses. The officers are lucky not to be in Abraham Lincoln’s Union Army or General Robert Lee’s and Stonewall Jackson’s Confederate Army. For how long will it continue to blame its failures on others? Would to God the presidency knew how to replace its commanders.