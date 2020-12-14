Omah Lay and Ms Tems

Nigerian artistes, Omah Lay and Ms Tems will remain in the custody of the Uganda Police Force till Wednesday, December 16.

The police force announced this on Monday via its official Twitter handle.

This was after the fast-rising Nigerian stars were arraigned at a court in Kampala, Uganda’s capital city.

The Uganda police force said earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

Omah Lay and Tems in court

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act. — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 14, 2020

The Nigerian fast-rising stars were earlier arrested by police officers in Kampala, Uganda capital for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

They were arrested after performing on Saturday night at a concert held in Speke Resort, Wavamunno Road, Kampala, Uganda.

Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luk Owoyesigyire confirmed their arrest in a tweet on Sunday.

“Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by Katwe police, the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody.

“Temilade Openiyi Aka Ms Tems (Artist) also been arrested with her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi,” the police boss said on Twitter.

Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by katwe police , the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody .

More details to follow — Owoyesigyire🇺🇬 (@Lukowoyesigyire) December 13, 2020

Apart from Omah Lay and Tems who were arrested, their managers and the organizers of the event were also arrested.

Three police officers including the area officer in charge of the police station in the area were also arrested. The policemen were arrested for failing to detect the criminal acts that took place in their area of jurisdiction, the police said.

In their statement, the Ugandan police alleged that the organisers of the concert first held lunch and dinner events, but later on at night started inviting artistes to perform.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Uganda, the country’s Ministry of Health issued guidelines suspending concerts in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The arrest of the Nigerian stars has been met with an outcry on social media.

Nigerian celebrities including Fireboy DML and Laycon, winner Big Brother Naija reality television show have called for their release using the hashtag #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems.

what is going on? @PoliceUg why are Omah Lay and Tems being mistreated?! #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems everyone please let’s create more awareness on this, it’s no longer funny ! — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) December 14, 2020