Omah Lay and Tems were arrested by the Uganda Police Force for flouting COVID-19 guidelines. They were arrested after their performances at The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

The African Giant, Burna Boy took to his Twitter platform to urge the Ugandan government to release the singers. He wrote, “Uganda…Pls we need our people home and safe #freetems #freeomahlay“

Indigenous rap artiste, Olamide had also lent his voice to the release of the singers. “@PoliceUg @StateHouseUg Free Omah lay and Tems,” the singer posted on his Twitter page.

Jaywon took to his Instagram page where he posted a picture of both artistes in court. The singer used the caption section to appeal to the Ugandan government to release his colleagues.

He wrote, “Uganda are positioning themselves in the wrong view, with this nonsense act of theirs.. or you telling us their immigration didn’t ask Omah Lay and Tems what they came to do in their country. #Freeomahlay #FreeTems.”

Rave-of-the-moment artiste, Fireboy DML, went on his Twitter platform to ask the Ugandan police why his peers were being mistreated. “What is going on? @PoliceUg Why are Omah Lay and Tems being mistreated?! #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems everyone please let’s create more awareness on this, it’s no longer funny!” the singer queried.

Popular disc jockey, DJ Spinall, took to his Twitter platform to inform the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri that two of his colleagues are detained in Uganda. “@abikedabiri, Two of our music stars @Omah_Lay & @temsbaby where arrested in Uganda. Please do something. Thank you. #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems @MFANIGERIA,” he posted.

Instagram skit maker, Mr Macaroni on his part urged all Nigerians to raise their voice against their detention which in his view is a setup. He wrote on Twitter, “This is a set-up and we all must join voices together!! Did Omah Lay and Tems invite themselves to Uganda?? How do you arrest Nigerian artistes in your country over a show that they didn’t organize?? Why didn’t they just postpone or cancel the show if shows weren’t allowed?”