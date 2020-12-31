Femi Giwa Amu: The lawyer and clergyman first made headline news when in September this year, his last daughter, Renua Giwa Amu, called him out for sexually molesting her when she was a child. Then in December, Renua who is a graduate of Art and Design from Savannah College of Art & Design in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, took to her social media to reveal her plan to commit suicide due to the emotional torture the sexual abuses from her father has had on her, coupled with the fact that members of her family didn’t think much of her calling out her father. She ended her own life on December 26th 2020. Her father’s only response to her death was to return to social media after almost two years of absence to post a non-verbal message on Facebook, of a photo of a pair of hands holding a lit candle.

Rev Rufus Adepoju: The Diocesan Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) of Ekiti West, got suspended two weeks ago for his involvement in sexual misconduct with another priest’s wife who was under his care and employment. The 57 year old clergyman admitted his wrongdoing and accepted the terms and conditions of his suspension which are; not partake in any church activity for a year, to handover to his Archbishop and to seek further spiritual guidance.





Peter Alabi: Two weeks ago, Peter Alabi who is the senior pastor at Rhemaword International Christian Center (RICC), was accused of sexual misconduct by members of his congregation. Victims of Peter Alabi’s sexual misconduct said he carried out the acts while he was still a pastor at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. The clergyman started his ministry at University where he graduated from and from where he led a student fellowship in the school for years even after graduation. He later moved to Lagos State, where the RICC is now headquartered. In addition, the receipts of chats between him and another female member which was made public, showed that Alabi had made sexual advances at another lady, between March 2020 to June 2020. Alabi who runs his ministry alongside his wife, Funlola is yet to respond to the allegations.



Timi Adigun: About three weeks ago, clergyman, Timi Adigun who pastors The Ark Church, Lagos, and is also the founder of MINE Teenage Ministry a ministry which has the mission of raising teenagers to be like Jesus in Word and in Deed with a focus on sexual purity, was accused of having sexual relationship with the same teenage girls and ladies whom he is supposed to counsel against sexual immorality. The inability to keep his pants on, caused his teenage flock to abandon ‘ship’. 48 hours after he got exposed, Adigun admitted his ‘inappropriate behaviour’ over the years and tendered an apology. He however, denied having sexual intercourse with any of the ladies adding that none of them was under aged. Unfortunately, members of the teenage ministry faulted the public apology, saying they do not believe it comes from a place of sincerity especially because he didn’t step down from his position and reportedly said that since he wasn’t called into ministry by anyone, no one could make him step down. There are allegations that his wife who they fondly refer to as Aunty Titi is very much aware of her husband’s atrocities and is therefore complicit.



General Overseer of Upper Chamber Ministries: The general overseer of Port Harcourt based church, Upper Chamber Ministries, was earlier this month apprehended by members of a vigilance group for defiling his three daughters. The cleric, who confessed to the crime in a viral video where he was stripped naked, was reported to the group known as the Onelga Security, Peace and Advisory Council, by the clergyman’s son after he learnt that his mother had been covering up the incest. The cleric however said that he has never had any sexual relations with female members of his church. When his wife was asked why she helped cover his crime, she said it was because of the immense love she has for her husband.





Like this: Like Loading...