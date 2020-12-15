An alleged Nigerian drug kingpin who runs a major cocaine racket has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru, India, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The drug kingpin identified as Chidiebere Ambrose is popularly known as ‘Chief’ among the drug peddlers in Bengaluru.

The Joint Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru City, Sandeep Patil, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, December 15, adding that other drug peddlers who were previously arrest had revealed that they usually buy cocaine from Chief.

“The main kingpin in cocaine supply in Bengaluru has been arrested by CCB. He is called chief. His real name is Chidiebere Ambrose,” Patil said.

“All the Nigerian drug peddlers were in touch with him to purchase cocaine from him. In all previous drug cases, we found that all the Nigerian drug peddlers bought cocaine from a person named chief. After a detailed investigation, this chief has been arrested,” the official added.

The Bengaluru Police revealed that they had been tracking Chief for about a month following a detailed investigation.

The officials of the Narcotics wing of the CCB are investigating further to uncover the wider cocaine network.

Police had earlier launched a crackdown against the drug haul in Bengaluru and arrested many high profile people including Kannada film actresses and children of politicians who take drugs, indulge in drug peddling and organize rave parties.

