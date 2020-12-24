Will Jawando, a Nigerian man elected into the Montgomery county Council in the United States, has proudly displayed a representation of his culture to the world.

The young politician wore a Nigerian attire popularly called agbada to his swearing-in ceremony in a bid to promote the African culture.

The son of an African immigrant father who fled civil war in Nigeria, and a white mother from Kansas, his formative years were spent in a Silver Spring, Maryland neighbourhood known as Long Branch.

The 33-year-old Nigerian was the youngest candidate and only African-American in a crowded field who contested for a seat in Maryland’s 8th congressional district.

Will, in a video which was shared on Twitter by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), explained why he wore the African attire to his inauguration.

He said: “we all come from different culture, it’s really important that we respect our differences even if those differences come in ways we don’t anticipate or even understand.

“So by wearing this agbada, this traditional West African clothing in a public setting to take the public oath of office, it’s part of a bigger and public dialogue that I think it’s needed if we are to understand and respect our differences and move forward.

