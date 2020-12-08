Embassy of Nigeria in Berlin/Photo: AfricanCourierMedia



Nigerian Embassy in Germany has sacked a senior security official after he was found guilty of sexual abuse and corruption.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has terminated with immediate effect the contract of Mr Martins Adedeji Oni, a security officer at the mission,” the embassy said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“His dismissal follows an investigation into allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct,” it added.

Oni’s dismissal comes less than a month after a video of him surfaced on the internet.

In the footage, Oni was caught with his pants down in a hotel room after he had allegedly asked an unnamed lady to have sex with him before he could release her passport.

“Let me explain, please. Please, it is not like that,” a shocked Oni said on camera.

When asked to explain, he kept saying “please, please, please.”

The voice behind the camera accused Oni of wanton sexual encounters he had in the past in exchange for delivering his official duty.

“Your cup is full, Martins. Your time is up,” the voice said.

Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar in reaction to the viral video said that the embassy has “zero-tolerance policy towards abuse of office and especially of sexual misconduct.”

Ambassador Tuggar explained that investigation into the matter would be done with urgency and due diligence.

