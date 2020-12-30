Entertainers and controversy are synonymous with each other. Wherever one finds entertainers, one is sure that controversy isn’t lurking too far from them. Entertainers thrive in controversies and would some times, deliberately engineer one just so as to get people to talk about them and ultimately keep them in the limelight. To entertainers, no publicity is bad publicity, whether controversial or otherwise. And in 2020, despite the fact that it was a year with not very much of activities due to the lockdown and job loss caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, Nigerian entertainers still found a way to court controversy.

Below are a few of the entertainers who courted controversy in this part one series.

Funke Akindele-Bello: First, she alongside her siblings refused to attend her late father’s burial activities. The officiating minister, Rt. Rev Samson Osundina expressed his disappointment over their absence, stressing the fact that paying him the last respect as children was very important and significant. Then she became the first casualty of flouting covid-19 regulations in Lagos State. She got arrested and charged to court for hosting a party in her home with a huge crowd to celebrate her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello’s birthday. Even though she apologised for her action, herself and her husband were fined N100,000 each by the State government and asked to perfom 14 days community service. She was eventually pardoned by the Lagos State.





Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams: Both entertainers were best of friends until earlier this year during Fathia’s birthday when rather than join others to wish her a happy birthday, Iyabo took to her social media to pour invective on her and branded her a witch. Iyabo revealed in her tirade that Fathia had gone to town with news of her cosmetics surgery and how she reportedly almost died during the procedure in far away Turkey. She accused Fathia of giving the media false news about her being in a coma for three days after her surgery adding that it was the only other explanation as to why Fathia didn’t pay her a visit all through her ordeal. She also accused Fathia of being envious of her and of most of her younger colleagues in the industry while pretending to love them. However, when Iyabo Ojo lost her mum last month, Fathia sent her a condolence message which Iyabo didn’t acknowledge.





Clarence Peters: The ace music video director and documentary producer who likes to work in the background and hates publicity, didn’t exactly go seeking controversy. It came knocking. One of Nigeria’s very popular dancers and video vixen, Picture Kodak, got electrocuted in his home office in Omole Estate, Phase 1 in March this year. She died a few hours later at a hospital not too far from his home. He was subsequently detained by the police. It was until the police concluded via an investigation that that he wasn’t culpable in her death, coupled with the intervention of his famous father, Sir Shina Peters, that he was let off the hook.





Ngozi Ezeonu: Until this year, not many knew that veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu had ended her marriage with husband, Edwin Ezeonu since 2015. This is because she still bears his surname and is yet to revert to her maiden name. It was until February this year when the veteran actress’ daughter, Ogechukwu got married that many felt something was amiss. Conspicuously absent at the wedding was her daughter’s father, Edwin Ezeonu. A week after the wedding, Edwin accused his ex wife of marrying off their daughter without his consent adding that as far as he is concerned, his daughter is not a married woman. No one knows how the matter was settled as the actress chose to ignore her ex husband.





Duncan Mighty: Just last month, the Port Harcourt based singer had a melt down when he publicly accused his wife and members of her family, of plotting to poison him with an illness that will eventually kill him just so they will take possession of his properties. He also accused his wife, Vivian of infidelity, adding that DNA proves that his daughter isn’t his.



Pete Edochie: The veteran actor incurred the wrath of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shittes, when they claimed he was portraying them as terrorists in a movie he acted in, ‘Fatal Arrogance’. Aside from petitioning the Inspector General of Police, the religious sect also wrote the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) on the issue asking that the movie be banned. Edochie responded in a 12-minute video, urging the sect to direct all their grievances to the movie producers, adding that he will not be threatened in his own country.



Salawa Abeni: Earlier this year, the 58 year old veteran Nigerian singer, exposed a blackmailer, Olufowoke Oladunjoye Emmanuel, who threatened to release her old nude pictures if she didn’t yield to his demand for money. The singer not only shared screenshots of her WhatsApp conversation with the blackmailer, she decided to share the supposed nude pictures for everyone to see, refusing to be taken advantage of and bullied. The blackmailer, a 19-year-old national diploma holder of Yaba College of Technology was eventually arrested.



Obi Cubana vs Cubana Chief Priest: The business relationship between club owner, Obi Iyiegbu, owner of popular night club, Cubana with branches in Lagos, Abuja and Owerri, and one of his favourite employees, Pascal Okechukwu more popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, ended on a sour note because Cubana Chief Priest reportedly told Obi Cubana that he needed to be on his own. Their split not only caused bad blood between the two, with Obi Cubana, un-following him on social media, many of their friends were at a loss, as to who to pitch tent with, especially because both entertainers have mutual friends. In one of his social media posts, Cubana Chief Priest stated that he needs his freedom after serving Obi Cubana so well and that asking for it should not cause bad blood between them.



Tiwa Savage vs Tina Lawson: During the #Endsars protest, Tiwa Savage had called on international celebrities including Beyonce to lend her voice to the cause. But after days of protest without a word from her, Tiwa tweeted at her, “You cannot ignore this.”

Obviously, this riled up Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson who took to her social media to take Tiwa to the cleaners. Tina described Tiwa as a “couch internet activist” and noted that “Beyoncé is not your political leader. Your noise is like that of a small gnat irritating yes! but weak not powerful!”

Tiwa would later respond to her politely that, “We all have mothers o.”



Prince Eke vs Muma Gee: Two years after the divorce of these entertainers, they are still at each other’s throat. In a recent interview singer Muma Gee granted, she accused her ex husband, actor, Prince Eke of walking out of their marriage despite the fact that she put her career on hold to build a life with him. Eke didn’t find the allegation funny and slammed her for bad mouthing him in the interview. He said that he still caters for her and his children despite her efforts to make him look bad. He alleged that two weeks before the interview, she still approached him for money which he gave but noted that she uses his hard earned money to pay journalists for interviews and taking a swipe at him for publicity.

“How do you sleep at night?” he asked.

He also accused her of using their divorce to seek attention. He added that contrary to her claim, she was the one who actually walked out of the marriage.



Gideon Okeke: A few months ago, the ‘Tinsel’ actor, revealed how an unnamed woman in the entertainment industry threatened to frustrate his acting career for speaking the truth years ago. In a post on his social media page, he said the incident happened at a studio in Tinapa, Calabar, while they were working on ‘Tinsel’, . He recalled that the woman told him he would not make it in the movie industry.

“You’ll never find work in this industry! Let no one touch this idiot with a ten foot pole. Let me see what work you will get in this industry…When ‘Tinsel’ ends,” he quoted her as saying.

Gideon said he decided to share what transpired between them to show no one should assume the role of God when it comes to helping others in pursuit of success. He also said he was made to apologise to the woman for being too truthful. The woman turned out to be Mo Abudu, which he earlier revealed in the post but was compelled to delete.

Kunle Afolayan vs Mike Ezuruonye: A few months ago, entertainers, Mike Ezuruonye and Kunle Afolayan brewed their own controversy when actor, Mike slammed filmmaker, Afolayan and accused him of tribalism for sharing screenshot of a DM he (Kunle) got in which he (Mike) was tagged a fraudster. In the DM screenshot Kunle shared, Mike was accused of scamming women. The filmmaker also attached a caption which read, “Help Me, He wants to kill me.”

Reacting to the post shared, Mike stated that it was common knowledge for people to be impersonating entertainers to defraud people all around the world and recalled how a fraudster who impersonated him was arrested months ago by the EFCC. Mike wondered why Kunle who rather post the Dm than to reach out to him as a colleague to inform him about the DM and then proceeded to call Kunle names. The actor further accused Kunl of hating Igbos and also recounted how the filmmaker said years ago that, Igbos were the ones spoiling the movie industry hence why he doesn’t like casting them in his movie. Kunle attempted to explain why he shared the post, saying it was intended to jocularly send a message to purveyors of fake news and unproven allegations that they should free him and by extension his other colleagues of such mindless allegations. But Mike would have none of it and continued his tirade against Afolayan.



Mo Abudu vs Tobore Ovuorie: While the media entrepreneur was busy celebrating the success of her movie, ‘Oloture,’ investigative journalist, Tobore Ovuorie, best known for her 2014 investigative work, ‘Inside Nigeria’s Ruthless Human Trafficking Mafia’, accused Mo Abudu’s company of stealing her story to create the movie without due credits, despite pledging 5% of the net profit from the movie’s theatrical run in Nigerian cinemas to an NGO of Ovuorie’s choice and further promising to give her screen credit in the movie, all of which Abudu reneged on. Ovuorie, through her attorneys sought for compensation for copyright infringement in the sum of $5,000,000.00 (Five Million US Dollars), the immediate inclusion of a proper open credit and end credit in the movie, acknowledging the adaptation of her work in line with industry standard and practice; and the restriction on any further exploitation of Ovuorie’s published life story in any form, within seven days, failure which Abudu will be dragged to court. Mo Abudu via her own lawyer also threatened Ovuorie to desist from accusing Ebonylife about ethical misconducts which bothers on intellectual theft and copyrights infringement or face legal actions.



Emeka Rollas: When Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, decided to make Senator Elisha Abbo a patron of the guild, there was uproar from members of the guild and Nigerians at large who felt it was a desecration of the guild to make Abbo a patron of the guild. And their reasons were not far fetched. Abbo, was caught on tape last year assaulting a pregnant woman in a sex toy shop while his police orderly and female companion aided him by looking on without attempting to stop him. He initially tried to deny the incidence happened until a video of him assaulting the woman surfaced. Nigerians wanted him stripped of his Senator position and jailed but that didn’t happen. He issued a terse apology, talked down on Senator Remi Tinubu who was on a senate committee panel set up to investigate the matter. The panel later went into oblivion and nothing was heard about the outcome of their investigation. The court eventually fined him N50m in damages and he simply announced that he will contest the judgement. The insistence to make him a patron despite refusal from majority of Nigerians, pitched Rollas against some of his colleagues who took him head on.





Lilian Afegbai: During the #Endsars protest, it was discovered that actress, Lilian Afegbai’s mother, Carol Afegbai, a retired police officer, had ordered the killing of an undergraduate of the University of Benin. Lilian initially tried to exonerate her mother by denying that it didn’t happen and even if it did, it wasn’t her mother who did. But a video of her mother confessing to ordering the killing of the undergraduate, surfaced. In the video, her mum claimed she assumed the said undergraduate was an armed robber and needed to protect herself by ordering his killing and hurriedly buried his body. The backlash that followed was too much for Lilian to bear, she disappeared from social media for a while. She later returned to social media and with every attempt she makes to move on with her life, she is quickly reminded that she is the daughter of a murderer.



