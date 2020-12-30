To entertainers, no publicity is bad publicity, whether controversial or otherwise. And in 2020, despite the fact that it was a year with not very much of activities due to the lockdown and job loss caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, Nigerian entertainers still found a way to court controversy.

Entertainers and controversy are synonymous with each other. Wherever one finds entertainers, one is sure that controversy isn’t lurking too far from them. Entertainers thrive in controversies and would some times, deliberately engineer one just so as to get people to talk about them and ultimately keep them in the limelight.

Iyanya car theft: Iyanya hit the internet in a controversial way when he was arraigned before a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere over alleged car theft. The ‘Kukere’ crooner faced a one count charge of stealing, preferred against him, by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU). According to the prosecutor, the defendant allegedly dishonestly converted to his use of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). The SUV in question is said to belong to ‘The Temple Management Company Ltd. Iyanya pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million naira.



Ernest Azuzu: Earlier in the year, the actor left his fans stunned when he was seen on video begging for alms on the streets of Lagos. About five years ago, the actor fell ill and went public with the illness. Following his announcement, Clergyman, Jeremiah Funfeyin of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry healed him of stroke, gave him a new SUV valued at about N3.5 million and N1.5 million as startup capital to help revive his career. So it came as a shock to his fans when earlier in the year, he was seen in a video begging for alms on the streets of Lagos unable to walk. Following the video clip going viral, Anambra State first lady,reached out Mrs. Obiano reached out paid his medical bills. Other good Samaritans reached out to him too. He would later say that his problem is spiritual.

Earlier in the year, the actor left his fans stunned when he was seen on video begging for alms on the streets of Lagos. About five years ago, the actor fell ill and went public with the illness. Following his announcement, Clergyman, Jeremiah Funfeyin of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry healed him of stroke, gave him a new SUV valued at about N3.5 million and N1.5 million as startup capital to help revive his career. So it came as a shock to his fans when earlier in the year, he was seen in a video begging for alms on the streets of Lagos unable to walk. Following the video clip going viral, Anambra State first lady,reached out Mrs. Obiano reached out paid his medical bills. Other good Samaritans reached out to him too. He would later say that his problem is spiritual.

Charity Eke Faani: The Nollywood actress got Nigerians talking when she announced that she was ending her marriage of seven years with husband , Austin. Many assumed she was ending the union due to domestic violence, a claim that some family members corroborated but surprisingly, five days later, she revealed she was going through mental health issues. While in a hospital bed in Asaba, she made another video exonerating her husband of any form of violence and added that she is currently receiving treatment after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The Nollywood actress got Nigerians talking when she announced that she was ending her marriage of seven years with husband , Austin. Many assumed she was ending the union due to domestic violence, a claim that some family members corroborated but surprisingly, five days later, she revealed she was going through mental health issues. While in a hospital bed in Asaba, she made another video exonerating her husband of any form of violence and added that she is currently receiving treatment after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Jude Okoye vs Cynthia Morgan: Afro-reggae/dance hall artiste, Afro-reggae/dance hall artiste, Cynthia Morgan , now known as Madrina has been in the news all year over depression which was as a result of her grouse with her erstwhile record label boss, Jude Okoye. The singer fell out with the Northside Inc boss, after accusing him of maltreatment during their time together. The dance hall star who was out of luck for a while recalled how she lost her stage name, ‘Cynthia Morgan’, her VEVO account, royalties, Instagram account and other things due to the contract she signed with Jude Okoye. She revealed how the process of exiting Northside Entertainment led to her battle with depression and relocation to Benin to save cost for treatment of an undisclosed illness that almost took her life. Cynthia Morgan also took Okoye to court over the accountability of her intellectual property. But in a swift reaction, Okoye denied the claims and allegations.

9ice and his love for anything in skirt: The singer who likes to court controversy became enmeshed in a cheating scandal after a video of him with a woman surfaced on the internet.

This came less than a year after his third attempt at marriage with business woman, Sunkanmi Ajala, the mother of one of his kids. The music star admitted to cheating, apologized and pleaded with Nigerians to help him beg his wife for him.

Oritsefemi and domestic abuse: The singer was enmeshed in a domestic violence scandal as indications emerged of him physically abusing his wife, Nabila Fash in the presence of their daughter. As if that wasn’t enough, he began to chase women of easy virtue and would sometimes invite them into his home. His wife unable to stomach it moved out of their home into the home of her friend, actress and businesswoman, Caroline Danjuma. Oritsfemi not only denied the domestic violence allegations, called on his fans and followers on social media to beg his wife on his behalf, saying he is deeply sorry.

The singer was enmeshed in a domestic violence scandal as indications emerged of him physically abusing his wife, Nabila Fash in the presence of their daughter. As if that wasn’t enough, he began to chase women of easy virtue and would sometimes invite them into his home. His wife unable to stomach it moved out of their home into the home of her friend, actress and businesswoman, Caroline Danjuma. Oritsfemi not only denied the domestic violence allegations, called on his fans and followers on social media to beg his wife on his behalf, saying he is deeply sorry.

Regina Daniel vs her father: The controversy surrounding the union of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel to wealthy businessman and former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, may have been laid to rest as during the naming ceremony of her new born baby, Munir as her aggrieved father, Jude Ojegwu, who had opposed the union saying Nwoko is too old for his daughter, made a surprise appearance. At that time, he even blamed Regina’s mum, Rita for pushing the girl into the marriage.

The controversy surrounding the union of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel to wealthy businessman and former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, may have been laid to rest as during the naming ceremony of her new born baby, Munir as her aggrieved father, Jude Ojegwu, who had opposed the union saying Nwoko is too old for his daughter, made a surprise appearance. At that time, he even blamed Regina’s mum, Rita for pushing the girl into the marriage.

Falz vs Nigeria Immigration: Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz also trended, this time not for his engagements in the #EndSARS protests but for immigration officers who joined in his #BopDaddychallenge. The immigration office said they have been left embarrassed after ladies on their payroll took part in the viral music challenge. For this reason, the four ladies were first handed letters of suspension, following which they got posted to remote places. Falz’s pleading on their behalf as well as outrage from Nigerians over the harsh punishment caused the Immigration service to rescind on the posting.

Charlyboy vs lesbian daughter: Nigerian music veteran, Charly Boy who loves controversy, broke the internet in November when he revealed that his Atlanta based daughter, Dewy Oputa is a lesbian. He explained how hard it was for him as a father to come to terms with his daughter’s sexuality. He, however said that he finally came to terms with it and is proud of his daughter. But hours after his post, his daughter accused him of hypocrisy and using her to chase clout just to get attention and praise from strangers to feed his ego. She claimed that in 2017, she got kicked out of his house after the revelation and was almost homeless. But for her friend, she wouldn’t have had food or shelter.



“I was literally living from couch to couch and Lord knows how tirelessly I worked so I could have my own stability. You did not even know if your daughter was dead or alive. Anything could have happened to me,” she said.

Osaze Odemwingie vs Peter Okoye and Amara Kanu: Former Super eagles winger, Peter Osaze Odewingie who is known to court controversy set tongues wagging in December when he described one of Africa’s most decorated footballer’s wife, Amara Kanu as Delilah and warned her that destruction is upon her for sending him direct messages. Odemwingie had insisted that Amara keeps pressurizing him with messages on social media without the consent from her husband, former footballer, Nwankwo Kanu. Reacting to the accusation, Amara Kanu urged Osaze to take his accusations down from social media while adding that, husband was fully aware that she was reaching out to him.

Similarly, Osaze also took on Peter Okoye with accusations of him robbing people in broad daylight. He referred to Peter’s lottery business as a scam.



Osaze would later apologise to Nwankwo and his wife as well as to Peter Okoye for the embarrassment he caused them.