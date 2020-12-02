The Nigerian government completed nine new dams in different parts of the country between 2016 and this year, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources says.

According to the ministry, 11 more dams are being built and would be completed before 2023.

The Director, Dams and Reservoir Operations in the ministry, Danjuma Madaki, disclosed this on Tuesday at the second edition of Media Water Week in Abuja.

He said that dams have created 20,400 direct jobs and 16,000 indirect jobs for Nigerians.

Mr Madaki said the completion of 20 new dams by 2023 would also foster tourism, food security, water supply, power generation and flood control in the country.

He warned Nigerians to stop dumping refuse in the dams.

Mr Madaki, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Lawal Muhammad, said the dams were constructed to provide potable water for Nigerians and should be kept clean and safe from contamination.

He said the dams will boost electricity supply in the country.

The Director of River Basin Operations and Inspectorate in the ministry, John Ochigbo, said many dams and irrigation infrastructure in Nigeria have not been properly maintained.

Mr Ochigbo said the ministry created the Integrated River Basin Management (IRBM) as a conflict resolution scheme that also promotes awareness, efficiency, and sustainable water management.

According to him, the IRBM scheme had empowered 976 Nigerian youth under the Graduates Youth Empowerment Programme.

Speaking at the event, a retired Director of Information from the Ministry of Information, Timothy Ayodeji, lauded the ministry for organising the Media Water Week.

“Relationships between media organisations and governments can be mutually benefitting especially when the interests of the journalist and the public are alike,” Mr Ayodeji said.

“We need to make it clear to the public that the journalist best expresses patriotism by functioning as a committed observer.

“This is especially when the community is under stress or undergoing rapid, disorienting change, hence the media is known as the fourth estate of the realm,” he said.