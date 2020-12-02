By Gbenga Bada

After a three years hiatus, music reality tv format, Nigerian Idol, will return for season six in Nigeria in 2021.

For its return, MultiChoice Nigeria is taking over the reins of production as it has begun calling for entry submissions.

Multichoice’s Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, recently announced that the company is bringing back the popular music reality show.

Speaking on this, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “Nigeria is at the heart of music excellence and we are excited to announce that Nigerian Idol is officially back, starting with the Online Auditions! For us at MultiChoice, it has always been about talent development and giving our subscribers superior content that they can relate to and engage with. Idols is one show with a track record of producing the most popular music idols around the world and we are happy to bring Season 6 of Nigerian Idol to your screens.”

Online auditions for the new season began on November 29, 2020.

Since it made its debut in Nigeria, the Nigerian Idol has been a platform for talent discovery and expression.

The Idol franchise has over the years produced some of the biggest Nigerian singers such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi.