A security guard who raped a vulnerable woman in a car park after she mistook his patrol vehicle for an Uber is facing jail, Euro News reports.

Sola Austin Warikwah, of Albyn Road, SE8 appeared at Southwark crown court on Thursday, 17 December, where he was jailed for seven years and uplifted with an additional three years to be served on the licence for rape, making his sentence ten years in total

A check on the convict’s Facebook page shows that he is originally from Rumuji community in Emohua local government area of Rivers state.

Warikwah, 39, attacked the victim, who was in her 20s, in the early hours of easter Monday as she made her way home from a Bethnal Green nightclub.