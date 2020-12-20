A security guard who raped a vulnerable woman in a car park after she mistook his patrol vehicle for an Uber is facing jail, Euro News reports.
Sola Austin Warikwah, of Albyn Road, SE8 appeared at Southwark crown court on Thursday, 17 December, where he was jailed for seven years and uplifted with an additional three years to be served on the licence for rape, making his sentence ten years in total
A check on the convict’s Facebook page shows that he is originally from Rumuji community in Emohua local government area of Rivers state.
Warikwah, 39, attacked the victim, who was in her 20s, in the early hours of easter Monday as she made her way home from a Bethnal Green nightclub.
Warikwah was working as a patrol manager for a security firm Securitas visiting sites in central London between 7 pm and 7 am when he spotted the lone woman.
The victim had made her way to Embankment from the east end and then mistaken his company car for a taxi and got in.
Just after 3 am he drove her to a deserted car park in Belgravia, which he had patrolled earlier in the evening, and assaulted her.
She texted a friend after the ordeal saying: “I’ve been raped, I feel sick and he won’t take me home.
Warikwah, who claimed the victim consented, was found guilty one count of rape at Southwark crown court on Friday, 18 December.
Nahid Mannan from the crown prosecution service said: “this was an opportunistic sexual attack on a vulnerable victim who was trying to make her way home after a night out.
“During the trial, Warikwah claimed that the sexual activity had been consensual using witness testimony and CCTV. The prosecution was able to prove that he was lying, rape cases are some of the most complex and challenging to prosecute.
“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case who courageously supported the prosecution and gave evidence against her attacker.
“He will now spend a significant time in prison where he will no longer be a threat to women.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “since the attack my life has been turned upside down, I still don’t know how I will overcome it and be 100% the person I was before.
“The assault made it difficult to keep my mind strong and my thoughts healthy, I have a lot of positive people in my life but it will take me an extremely long time to feel close to the person I was before this assault, she said.
The court heard she suffers from anxiety and paranoia and has been receiving therapy since the attack.
