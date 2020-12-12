The leadership and members of the National Assembly are mourning the Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, who died on Friday.

In a statement signed by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser (Media) to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan described the death as shocking.

He said: “Sam Nda-Isaiah fervently believed in the Nigerian project and this was reflected in his writings and the editorial focus and tone of his Leadership Newspaper.

“His contributions as a public opinion-shaper and principled politician are profound and have put his imprints on the Nigerian history despite his early home call.”

Senate President Lawan condoled with family and friends of the deceased, as well as the entire newspaper industry and the Government and people of Niger State over the loss.

He also prayed for the repose of his soul and for comfort for his loved ones in this period of grief.

Sharing similar emotions, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, described the loss as shocking and painful.

Sam Nda-Isaiah died on Friday December 11, 2020 at the age of 58.

According to him, “the Nigerian media industry has lost one of its committed pillars”.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said the Leadership publisher’s death came at a time that the services of the media are needed most to promote unity among Nigerians as well as the development and growth of the country.

The Speaker condoled with members of his immediate family, the management and staff of Leadership Newspaper, the Nigerian media industry, especially the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), over the loss.

While praying for the repose of the soul of late Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Speaker said the late publisher would be remembered for contributing his quota toward Nigeria’s development through the media.