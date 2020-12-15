Fast-rising Nigerian music acts, Omah Lay and Tems, have regained their freedom, about 72 hours after they were detained in Uganda to performing at a concert that violated COVID-19 safety rules.

This development was announced on Twitter by Bebe Cool, a Uganda singer. The singer also shared court documents confirming their release.

According to the documents, the presiding judge, Okumu Jude Muwone, who is also the chief magistrate of Makindye, directed that the singers be set free.

The release order for Omah Lay as shared by the Ugandan reads:

“Whereas the accused persons Stanley Omah Didia and Muyiwa Awoniyi were charged with the offence of neglect act likely to spread of infectious disease Section 171 of Penal Code Act.

“The charges against the accused Stanley Omah Didia and Muyiwa Awoniyi has been withdrawn against them by Vide Withdrawal Form Serial No, 4292 dated December 15, 2020.

“This is to direct you to release Muyiwa Awoniyi and Stanley Omah Didia the said accused persons from your custody forthwith unless held on other charges.”

See the document below:

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Bebe Cool was accused of playing a role in the arrest and detention of Omah Lay and Tems.

Omah Lay and Tems were arrested over their involvement in a concert that held on Saturday night in Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala City. The pair were thereafter remanded in police custody alongside four Ugandans after they were arraigned before a court.

But amid the drama trailing their detention, an earlier post by Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool wherein he opposed Omah Lay and Tems’ invitation for the concert surfaced online.

In the now-deleted post, Cool had wondered why the organisers of the concert would opt for the two Nigerian artistes when many of his colleagues in Uganda are struggling financially.

He had also called for the cancellation of the concert, threatening to frustrate the success of the event if it was going to hold eventually.

“Let me hope this is a dream I am in because if it’s real, I will make every effort to fail this event,” he had written.

