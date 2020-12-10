The Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it had arrested a Nigerian national holding six fake passports of the United Nations in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

According to ARY News, the Nigerian national had visited the Turkish embassy in Islamabad a few days back and applied for the visa on the fake UN passport and identification.

During the verification process, the embassy found the documents counterfeit, and subsequently the FIA’s anti-human trafficking wing apprehended the Nigerian citizen.

The FIA in Pakistan, on the suspect’s identification, conducted a raid at a guest house situated in F-8 sector in Islamabad and recovered six fake UN passports and seven IDs. His accomplice, Pakistani national agent, Afzal Chaudhry was also arrested by the FIA.

The FIA officials said their mobile phones had been sent for forensic analysis while they were acquiring the details of their bank accounts and assets in the country.

Meanwhile, in India same yesterday, the police arrested a Nigerian, who is a member of a cyber criminals’ gang based in Kishangarh, New Delhi, The Tribune India is reporting.

This is the second arrest in this case. Earlier, a resident of Mizoram was arrested from New Delhi last week, who had confessed to having links with Nigerian cyber criminals.

On the basis of information provided by him, a police party was sent to Delhi, which nabbed the Nigerian and recovered cellphones and laptops from his possession.

The police said the accused would convince people on one pretext or the other and extract their bank and ATM card details. He had also duped a resident of Palampur of Rs 47 lakh.

The accused was produced in a local court today, which sent him to police custody.

A manhunt has been launched to locate his accomplices operating from Nigeria and New Delhi .