Exciting fixtures await Nigerian players this weekend in the top leagues of Europe , reports Correspondent TUNDE LIADI .

Semi Ajayi’s West Brom will travel to St’ James’ Park to trade tackles with Newcastle United with the 5-1 mauling at the Hawthorns against Crystal Palace still resonating in their minds. Having featured in all of West Brom’s games this season, Ajayi could be in line for his 11th game of the season.

Under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to do without Odion Ighalo yet again as Manchester United host Manchester City in the revered ‘Battle of Manchester’ today.

The Red Devils’ elimination in the Champions League on Tuesday has heightened the call for the sack of Solskjaer and he is aware that another unimpressive result against their noisy neighbours could take him closer to the exit.

Alex Iwobi ‘s Everton have been inconsistent this season but Chelsea have not lost since September 20 when they were beaten by Liverpool 2-0 at Stamford Bridge spanning eight games which makes their tie an interesting to watch.

Brendan Rodgers introduced both Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City in the 69th- minute of their 2-1 away win at Sheffield United last weekend with Ndidi staging a comeback to the team for the first time since September 20. Leicester will host Brighton tomorrow with Rodgers expected to continue Ndidi’s gradual re-introduction to the league.

In the SPANISH LA LIGA SANTANDER, Kelechi Nwakali watched helplessly from the bench as SD Huesca let slipped a 3-1 lead to end up with their eighth draw of the season from 11 games away to Granada. The Nigerian and his Spanish side will face Alaves at home today with time running out on the team to start winning matches.

Samuel Chukwueze started Villarreal’s uninspiring goalless draw at Elche but he was replaced at halftime last weekend. The Yellow Submarines will travel to San Mames to tackle Real Betis with a win cementing their third spot until after the weekend games at least.

Azeez Ramon has fully recovered from the Injury that kept him out of action since early October but he may have to wait for a few more time to regain match fitness and sharpness before playing for Granada who travel away to Elche.

In the GERMAN BUNDESLIGA, will Tolu Arokodare and Kingsley Ehizibue play any role when Cologne travel to Mainz 05 for a game today?

Ehizibue made it to the bench in their 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg last weekend but Arokodare was not even in the match squad at all.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Union Berlin must be at their best today when they host serial league champions, Bayern Munich.

Awoniyi netted his second goal of the season last weekend but they ended up losing the tie 3-1 to Hertha Berlin while Kevin Akpoguma will be hoping to return to action when Hoffenheim travel to Bayer Leverkusen tomorrow.

In the ITALIAN SERIE A, Crotone will strive to avoid their ninth loss of the season when they host Spezia. Simy Nwankwo has featured in all Crotone’s matches this term and he is expected to deliver the goals that will end their miserable start to the season.

Bologna lost 3-1 at the San Siro last weekend against Inter Milan without their Nigerian midfielder, Kingsley Michael. It is unclear if he will be handed his debut tomorrow when they host AS Roma.

Meanwhile , Victor Osimhen continues to await his December 20th return date and he won’t be listed for Napoli’s home game with Sampdoria tomorrow.