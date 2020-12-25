The police in Kano have arrested a 30- year-old man, Abubakar Ismail, over the killing in 2018 of a police sergeant during the kidnap of a German engineer.

The engineer was working with Dantata and Sawoe construction company in Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES had on April 16, 2018, reported how some gunmen abducted Kreser Michael after killing his police escort along Madobi road construction site in Kano.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said in a statement that Mr Ismail was arrested on December 19, 32 months after the incident.

He said the suspect has led police detectives to their armoury at Wangara Village in Rimin Gado Local Government Area in the state where one AK-47 rifle, one single barrel gun and a revolver gun were recovered.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and confessed that the syndicate has been terrorising Rimin Gado, Gwarzo, Karaye, Kiru, Rano, Bebeji and Tudun Wada local government areas of Kano State and other neighbouring states, including Kaduna and Katsina for over five years.

“He named other members of the syndicate who perpetrated the heinous act.

“Discrete investigation is in progress to arrest the other members of the syndicate,” Mr Kiyawa said in the statement.

Police arrest burglar

The police have also arrested a 36-year-old man, Salmanu Muhammad, of Gwammaja quarters accused of breaking into a warehouse located at Tal’udu Quarters in Kano.