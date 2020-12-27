Veteran Nigerian rapper, Lotanna Udezue, popularly known as ‘Biglo’, is dead.

The news of his death filtered into social media by mid-afternoon on Sunday after his contemporaries, Jazzman Olofin and Ruggedman, paid tributes to one of their own on Instagram.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the rapper was down with Kidney failure and was undergoing dialysis at a nursing home in California, US.

The late rapper went public with the illness in 2018 and regularly updated his Facebook followers on the progress of his treatment.

On December 11, he announced on his official Facebook page that he had tested positive for coronavirus and asked his fans to pray for him.

Sadly, he died after battling COVID-19 complications in California, USA, on Saturday night.

Struggles

His cousin, Zuby Udezue, who opened a GoFundMe account on his behalf said the ailment was diagnosed in July 2018.

He also added that Biglo has been undergoing dialysis three times weekly since January.

Udezue, who is a UK-based rapper, added that he has also undergone three surgeries and is trying to raise £50,000; about N23 million. As of August 29, Udezue said over $25,000 was raised and all the funds had been transferred to the late rapper.

Biglo shot into the limelight in 2004 with the hit ‘Delicious’ which featured 2shotz.

Although the track earned him a Hip Hop World Award for Best Rap Collabo, the chubby rapper, however, went underground after the buzz died down.