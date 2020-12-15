The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, swore into officer, the former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson , of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent the Bayelsa West Senatorial district.

Others who were sworn-in include Moses Cleopas, PDP, Bayelsa Central; Adetokunboh Abiru, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos East and Professor Nora Dabu’t, APC, Plateau South.

The Clerk to the Senate, Ibrahim El-Ladan administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance on the new Senators.

However, Vanguard reports that the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, refused to swear in the Senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial District, Stephen Odey even though he had arrived the National Assembly complex as early as 8 am with supporters from Cross River State in anticipation for the swearing-in.

Odey, who had served as a Senior Legislative Aide, SLA to Governor Ben Ayade when he was a Senator in the 7th assembly, was very disappointed when his name was not mentioned as one of those to take the oath of office.

While Tokunbo Abiru is replacing Senator Bayo Osinowo who succumbed to coronavirus complication in June; Dadu’t is filing the space of late Ignatius Longjan who also died due to health complications earlier in the year.

Similarly, Cleopas and Dickson are replacing Senator Duoye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, both of whom emerged as governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa State respectively.

The swearing-in, therefore, brings the number of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senators to 63 while PDP Senators occupy 45 seats.

