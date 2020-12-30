A community leader and Obanla of Iwo, Abiola Ogundokun has said that a lot of people will be killed if Nigerians are allowed to wield guns and other weapons because too much hate resides in the heart man.

He noted that since Nigerians lack necessary discipline to handle guns, approving licenses for individuals to bear them will be disastrous.

The Obanla who spoke at the 41st memorial prayer of his father in Iwo, said there is too much conspiracy against Nigeria and it will take a commitment from all stakeholders to return the country to the path of peace and harmony.

Mr Ogundokun added that to tackle insecurity appropriately in the country, parents should instil good values in their wards and not materialism.

The Obanla of Iwo said:

“If everybody is licenced to carry gun many people will be killed. Both criminals and innocent people. Recently, they kidnapped 334 boys in Kankara, Katsina State on a bike, that is a big conspiracy in the state. We are not disciplined in this country, looks at USA and other developed countries where people are allowed to carry a gun, there is strict control against indiscriminate use and the leaders respect the rule of law, respect the police and citizens obey the law. But here, criminals gang up with elites to unleash terror on the society.

“Even elites lack the temperament to carry a gun because once a misunderstanding occurs the next thing you will witness is that they will just roll out their guns and begin to kill one another.

“All of us the parent should run less after money but the quality upbringing of our children, it is a great community service. We should work and think of what we can do for the community.”

“Parent must go back to the family and turn themselves to a teacher and role model by instilling discipline in their wards so that everybody can be responsible. we must give ourselves to our God, look at the Imam, pastors they are flying an aeroplane at the detriment of the poor people,” the Obanla added.

