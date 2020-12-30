This New 2021 Year could be like no other if you are lucky enough to win a huge lottery jackpot in time for the holiday. The American Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries are offering over $700 million in jackpot prizes before the end of this year and amazingly, you can play these festive draws from Nigeria.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently the biggest in the world and stands at $401 million in its next draw. Powerball is not far behind as the jackpot in its next draw is $363 million. Winning one of those jackpots, or one of the lotteries’ amazing secondary prizes, would be the best New Year present ever.

If you’re wondering how you could possibly win such a fortune, without leaving Nigeria, you will be amazed to know that you can purchase official American lottery tickets online at theLotter.com.

Up until now, residents of Nigeria could only look in envy at lottery fans in the United States, where tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball, and local state lotteries are up for sale. Travelling to the US for the sole purpose of participating in a lottery draw is not practical, and needless to say an enormous expense.

This can probably explain why thousands of Nigerians are already using the online ticket purchasing services of theLotter.com to buy official tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball and more than 45 other lotteries from around the globe. Nigerians can enjoy online lottery play from the comfort of their homes in Nigeria. If someone from Nigeria was lucky enough to win the jackpot, they would become one of the richest people in the world overnight.

Here’s how you could win over $800 million jackpots from Nigeria:



1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.



2. Select the Mega Millions or the Powerball lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site.



3. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.



4. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.



5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How theLotter works



TheLotter spokesperson, Adrian Cooremans, explains that when you order official American lottery tickets on the site, “theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy them on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee, and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as no commissions are taken from winning tickets.”

By purchasing their tickets online at theLotter, more than 6 million lucky players from all over the world have won over $100 million in prizes without setting foot in the US. The site’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama, a retired woman still working to support her kids. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million prizes.

If someone from Panama can play American lotteries by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter, so could someone from Nigeria.

Playing the world’s biggest lotteries at theLotter is simple, safe, and secure. Players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online.

If all you want for the New 2021 Year Is to be lucky enough to win over $800 million lottery jackpots, get your Mega Millions and Powerball official tickets online at thelotter.com, from the comfort of your home in Nigeria.



Good luck and please play responsibly!