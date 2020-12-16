Thousands of Nigerians have in the past few weeks complained about the poor service by telecommunication network providers. On Tuesday, many Nigerians took their complains to Twitter where they narrated their experiences and attacked the network providers.

The challenges include increased drop calls, irregular billings, poor internet connections and so on.

“Dear glo thank you for ruling your world, please can you rule with authority and better network this 2021?” a Twitter user, Segzylegal, wrote.

“Can’t make calls on my line. Pls what’s going on,” Mike Eze 1 asked.

Service providers who replied to the tweets did not do much to satisfy their customers.

“Good day. We empathize. Kindly bear with us as the complaint on the issue is treated ( complaint ticket: 1-16065689775). Thank you. TA,” GLO Nigeria reverted.

“Y’ello, Apologies for the data connectivity issues experienced. May I know if the affected phone number is 08134261***? ~AM,” MTN replied.

But the regulator, NCC, described the challenges faced by Nigerians as ‘normal.’

‘Normal Challenge’

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Communication Commission, (NCC), Ikechukwu Adinde, when contacted on Tuesday, told PREMIUM TIMES that “having network challenge in Nigeria is normal.”

“When you have any network issues, your first line of complaint is the service provider, then if you are not satisfied, you reach out to NCC,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the four major mobile service providers, MTN, Glo, Airtel and Etisalat. But only one of them responded and gave reasons for the problem.

The spokesperson AirtelNG, Emeka Opara, said: “we are aware of the network challenges.”

Mr Opara gave possible reasons for the challenges.

“On the issue of quality of service, there’s been a massive spike in fiber cuts across the country. Some are accidental but most are as a result of sabotage. There’s indiscriminate construction activities going on all around the country. There are days we witness multiple fiber cuts.”

He said efforts are being made to protect the facilities.

“We are also partnering construction companies to proactively prevent damages to our cables during construction work.

“More importantly, we have significantly improved our reaction time so we can repair damages faster and get the network back on line within the shortest possible time. We are building extra capacities and redundancies to improve the resilience and integrity of our network. The security situation is of great concern.”

When confronted with the explanation by Airtel, the NCC spokesperson said his agency was not aware.

“NCC is not aware that anybody is tampering with the network,” he said.

See some of the reactions by Nigerians on Twitter below.

Dear glo thank you for ruling your world, please can you rule with authority and better network this 2021? — Segzylegal (@segzylegal) December 15, 2020

Can’t make calls on my line. Pls what’s going on — Mike Eze 1 of AGBOR KINGDOM 👑 (@Chiyem4) December 13, 2020

@MTN180 my network here is worse

I can’t even browse in peace — adebowalefestus (@Carlxy10) December 15, 2020

MTN which way na…..why is the service too bad — Smalll•Daddy•of•East ✌️ (@_amfetty) December 12, 2020

Plz you really need to fix your connectivity issues in Enugu state @MTNNG — Rogue one (@ChiawaViktor) December 12, 2020

Hello Airtel,ur network dis days is now bad as Buhari’s govt😀😀

Hv been complaining 4few days now,hv not seen any changes at all,even getting worse! Well am only waiting for my data 2 finish, am porting 2 @mtn or @GloWorld ASAP

Am sorry u gonna be losing 1 of ur customer soon — Shittu lanre (@shittulanre11) December 11, 2020

dear @AirtelNigeria what is really wrong with your network. Last 2 weeks I couldn’t get any work done because of bad network and since last week when ever I try making call I am been told I do not have sufficient balance for the call yet I have more than enough credit. — Peter Afolabi (@petafos) December 15, 2020

Make your network good here — Nnaji (@nnajisanctus) December 4, 2020