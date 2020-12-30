Nigerians are no longer keen on getting properly tested for Covid-19. They would rather collude with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control , NCDC, International airport officials, the Federal Ministry of Health and some reputable laboratories to endanger public health.

For travelers coming in or going out of Nigeria, all you need to do is simply part with N34,000, to get a fake covid-19 test result which is a mandatory requirement needed to make international journeys.

And this has been the norm for months. The racket is being perpetrated by a syndicate made up of lower cadre staff of these public organizations.