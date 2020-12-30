“It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronising individuals that sell fake Covid-19 results. We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers and we will not hesitate to prosecute either to the full extent of the law.”
Abayomi also threatened to deactivate the passports of travellers refusing to comply with Covid-19 testing protocols.
“Efforts are being made through our logistics arm to reach this group of people. These attempts have been met with challenges as several people used fake contact information while registering on the testing portal,“ he said.
For the sake and safety of the general public, such people should come for testing immediately, Abayomi added.
Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic, has recorded over 28,700 cases and 236 fatalities. In its latest update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 397 new cases of Covid-19 nation-wide, bringing the national tally to 84,811 cases to date. Of these, 71,357 people have recovered but 1,264 have died.
