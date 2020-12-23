Following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to make the coronavirus vaccine available to Nigerians, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu has said it will be administered to Nigerians for free.

He noted that the government already had plans of delivering and administering the vaccinate, however, the major challenge they are bound to face is public acceptance of the vaccine.

Dr. Aliyu disclosed this while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

He said:

“Yesterday, the President gave the PTF the mandate to proceed with preparations with regard to the vaccine.

“The President has also given us a marching order that the COVID-19 vaccine be made available in Nigeria.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Nigeria making use of the GAVI arrangement. We already have the assurance that we will have 20% of our population accommodated by GAVI, which is about 40 million Nigerians. They won’t need to pay for that (the vaccine).”

He added that more effort is been made to sensitize Nigerians to accept the vaccine, also noting that health workers with the Primary Health Development Agency (NPHCDA) will be involved in administering it as they have enough expertise that area.

The PTF Co-ordinator said:

“We have continued to work with the Federal Ministry of Health and Primary Healthcare Development Agency. The NPHCDA has a lot of experience in delivering vaccines across the country. They were involved with the polio vaccination, so they have a lot of experience.

“The biggest challenge we will have with the vaccine is not going to be the logistics, the biggest challenge will be the public acceptance of the safety of the vaccines and allowing themselves to be vaccinated, the challenge will be very similar to the one we have with polio.”

