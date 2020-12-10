Coronavirus infections have been on a steady rise in Nigeria in the past one week with 474 new cases reported on Wednesday, according to health authorities.

In just seven days, 2, 729 infections were reported, indicating a resurgence in cases after weeks of low numbers.

Reported from 16 states, the latest cases took the total number of infections in the country to 70,669.

A total of 1,184 fatalities has also been recorded in the country after two persons died from the disease on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, of the over 70,000 persons infected by the disease in Nigeria, 65,242 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Active cases in the country are now over 5, 000 due to recent rise in new infections.

This is according to an update Wednesday night by Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The 474 new cases were reported from the following 16 states:

FCT-180

Lagos-134

Kebbi-45

Adamawa-26

Plateau-16

Enugu-14

Taraba-14

Gombe-12

Nasarawa-8

Yobe-8

Rivers-5

Ogun-5

Kwara-2

Ekiti-2

Sokoto-2

Osun-1

Again, Abuja and Lagos, the two most affected cities, led in Wednesday’s tally with 180 and 134 new cases respectively – more than half of the total.

The update came amid a second wave of infections in many parts of the world, especially Europe and America. The global tally has surpassed 66 million infections and 1.5 million deaths.

However, there is optimism in the treatment of the virus as at least three vaccines have shown over 90 per cent effectiveness during trials, according to the manufacturers.

Nigeria has so far tested over 800,000 of its 200 million population for the virus.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has also advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travels to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.