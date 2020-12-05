By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Friday that the unity of Nigeria is dear to his heart and he will continue to strive to maintain the country’s indivisibility.

Tinubu spoke at a reception to celebrate the marriage of Hunaisa Muhammad Bin Uthman, daughter of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Uthman, the Chief Imam of Masjid-Al-Sahaba, Friday Mosque.

The event took place at Meenah Event Centre, Lodge Road, Kano.

Tinubu said: “The unity of Nigeria is paramount to me; let us continue to strive to maintain its unity and ensure the country does not break.”

He said while the enemies would not stop at launching their arsenals to divide the corporate existence of the country, peace loving Nigerians should continue to preach peace to ensure the country remains one.

His words: “Dividers will not stop in doing things they think can divide us, but the truth of the matter is we will not allow them to achieve their selfish interest.”

The former governor of Lagos State described the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as one of the leading advocates of the unity of the country.

He also eulogised the governor for his development strides, saying: ”From the airport to this place, I have seen so many developmental projects that add many positive things to Kano State.

“We are elated by your hard work and commitment towards developing the state. This is commendable.

“I urge you (Ganduje) to continue developing Kano State. We all have faith in you and your patriotic posture.”

Governor Ganduje described Tinubu as a great leader, saying he stopped the work he planned to do yesterday when he learnt of Tinubu’s visit to Kano.